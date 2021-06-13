Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PCFBY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.