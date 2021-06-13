Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PCFBY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $7.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 133 Handysize vessels, 117 Supramax vessels, and 2 Post-Panamax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

