PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

PAGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities raised PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.09.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.43. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

