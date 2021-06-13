Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

PTN opened at $0.61 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

