Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 32,503 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 368.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 20,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $231.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $133.28 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.78.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.