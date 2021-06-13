Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.32. The company has a market cap of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.07.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

