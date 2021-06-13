Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Increases Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,129 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Monro were worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MNRO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,665,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after acquiring an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,459,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monro by 353.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 154,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,000.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $63.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.85. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Monro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

