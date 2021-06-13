Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 300 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.06% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKW. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,463,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $549,000.

NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $140.46 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.13.

