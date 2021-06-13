Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Vistra were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,176,000 after purchasing an additional 319,330 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 8.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,065,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,637,000 after purchasing an additional 906,244 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after purchasing an additional 467,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth about $114,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $475,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

