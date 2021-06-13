Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 750 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,981 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 20,195 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at $6,040,000. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,745 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,920 shares of company stock valued at $14,442,911 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $201.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 135.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $103.20 and a 1-year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

