Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.82% of Palomar worth $219,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Palomar by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Palomar by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

PLMR opened at $76.32 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.01 and a 12 month high of $121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 181.72 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

In other Palomar news, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $113,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock worth $3,253,695. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

