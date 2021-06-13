Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,742 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,539 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Meritage Homes worth $15,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at $24,979,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.97. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $66.28 and a 12-month high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

