Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $19.12 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $19,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

