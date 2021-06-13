Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 965.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,820 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $21,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 210.0% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $823,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 726,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,312,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $83.71 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

