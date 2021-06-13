Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 54.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 132,882 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $168.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.51.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

