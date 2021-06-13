Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Short Interest Update

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 72.8% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 40.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patriot Transportation alerts:

Shares of Patriot Transportation stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $11.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 million, a P/E ratio of 123.67 and a beta of 0.35. Patriot Transportation has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.72%.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, transports petroleum and other liquids, and dry bulk commodities. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, as well as liquid chemicals.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.