Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAYC opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $352.97. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

