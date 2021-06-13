Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,985,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,625,000 after purchasing an additional 55,047 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,243,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,233,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after buying an additional 173,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,780,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pegasystems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

Shares of PEGA opened at $131.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -247.72 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,253,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

