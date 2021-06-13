Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading 5.8% Higher

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $112.36 and last traded at $112.23. 249,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,091,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $4,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 174.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

