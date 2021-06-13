Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 1,191 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at $33,191,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,739,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,396,000 after acquiring an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

