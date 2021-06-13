Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) PT Raised to $114.00

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2021 earnings at $6.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

PM stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,724,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 169.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

