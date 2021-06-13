Pinnacle Holdings LLC Acquires 19,802 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 282,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the quarter. Antero Midstream comprises approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,276,000 after buying an additional 2,515,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,319,000 after buying an additional 481,395 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 5,528,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,915,000 after buying an additional 601,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,278,000. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,323,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AM opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.35. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

