Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 1,720 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,656,000 after buying an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 809,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,861,000 after buying an additional 488,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.51.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

