Pinnacle Holdings LLC Buys 23,902 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 1,195.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $509,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

