Pinnacle Holdings LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TALO stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 111.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 84,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $1,422,136.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 645,349 shares of company stock valued at $9,945,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

