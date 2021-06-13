Pinnacle Holdings LLC Increases Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,536,001. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $53.16 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

