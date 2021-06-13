Pinnacle Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $250.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.52. The firm has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

