POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decrease of 53.2% from the May 13th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

POLA Orbis stock remained flat at $$19.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. POLA Orbis has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32 and a beta of 0.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on PORBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

