Polkadot Market Cap Tops $20.27 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $20.27 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.29 or 0.00056939 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00171125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00192692 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.10 or 0.01144742 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,438.87 or 1.00110988 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,082,657,936 coins and its circulating supply is 951,933,780 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

