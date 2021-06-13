PolypuX (PUX) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. In the last seven days, PolypuX has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. PolypuX has a market cap of $77,684.19 and approximately $6,465.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.22 or 0.00167201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00188023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.82 or 0.01140391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,933.02 or 0.99813970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . The official website for PolypuX is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolypuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

