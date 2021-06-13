Portion (PRT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,402.00

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Portion has a market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $5,402.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Portion has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00022425 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $281.90 or 0.00786396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00085363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,906.03 or 0.08106706 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

