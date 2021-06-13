Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 86,115 Shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Premier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Quotient worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Quotient by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QTNT opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

