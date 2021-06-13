Premier Asset Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Infinera by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Infinera by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,240,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,571,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Infinera by 396.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

In related news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 611,572 shares of company stock worth $6,151,748. 2.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $10.55 on Friday. Infinera Co. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.19.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

