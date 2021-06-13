Premier Asset Management LLC Has $740,000 Stake in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 15.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,869 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,181 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorcar Parts of America were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 161,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,927,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,448,000 after buying an additional 88,283 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,975,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,758,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 56,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market cap of $444.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.83.

MPAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers.

