Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in BlackLine by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,577,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,727,000 after buying an additional 27,803 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,102,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In other news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,920 shares of company stock worth $18,220,550. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BL opened at $106.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.01. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.20 and a 1 year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

