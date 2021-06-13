Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Premier by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Premier by 17.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its position in Premier by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.92 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.50.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

