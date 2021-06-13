Primecoin Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $1.31 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,590,805 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

