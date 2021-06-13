Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in PayPal by 154.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 48,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 639,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $271.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $259.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.89 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $318.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

