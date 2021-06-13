Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $54.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The company has a market cap of $230.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

