Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $101.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The stock has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at $4,666,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

