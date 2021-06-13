Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC Sells 10,300 Shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC trimmed its stake in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,300 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC owned 0.12% of frontdoor worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in frontdoor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,286,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,626,000 after purchasing an additional 99,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of frontdoor by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in frontdoor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in frontdoor by 1,217.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 233,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 215,959 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $51.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.37.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 161.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of frontdoor from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

