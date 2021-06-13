Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of S&T Bancorp worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. Analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

In related news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

