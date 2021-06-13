Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $10,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URBN. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $90,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,867.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

