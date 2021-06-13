Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

