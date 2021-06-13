Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $9,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $432.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $340.61. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.20 and a 52 week high of $460.00. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $4.37. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.