Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $153,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 12.1% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 24,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 4,052,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,605,000 after acquiring an additional 406,922 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 16,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $124.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 68.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.