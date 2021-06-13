Prometeus (PROM) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.62 or 0.00036463 BTC on major exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $223.97 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00059330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003666 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00022168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.60 or 0.00794330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.68 or 0.08127348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00085113 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

