Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Prosegur Cash stock remained flat at $$4.48 during trading on Friday. 46 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.55.
About Prosegur Cash
Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.