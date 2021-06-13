ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DDM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.56. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $74.40.

