PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.23% of PTC worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,176,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,412 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after buying an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in PTC by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after buying an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in PTC by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,370,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.30 and a 52-week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 over the last three months. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

