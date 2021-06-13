PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 70.98. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

