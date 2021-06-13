PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PUBM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.83.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 70.98. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.
In related news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,155 shares of company stock worth $2,052,273.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at $19,590,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter valued at about $33,133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,422,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
